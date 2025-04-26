Emma Mackey to Star in Greta Gerwig's Narnia Reboot

''Sex Education'' star Emma Mackey is stepping into the magical realm of ''Narnia'' with a captivating role in Greta Gerwig's much-anticipated adaptation. She will play the White Witch, a role previously tackled by Tilda Swinton in the 2005 film.

Joining Mackey in this thrilling project is Oscar-winner Meryl Streep, who is reportedly voicing Aslan, the legendary lion of the enchanted kingdom. Gerwig aims to bring a fresh chapter to the ''Narnia'' franchise under Netflix's ambitious banner.

The film, primarily based on ''The Magician's Nephew'', is set for a global IMAX release in November 2026, followed by a Netflix premiere. This adaptation marks a significant milestone following Gerwig's acclaimed directorial ventures like ''Lady Bird'' and ''Little Women''.

