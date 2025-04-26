Left Menu

Emma Mackey to Star in Greta Gerwig's Narnia Reboot

Emma Mackey is set to star as the White Witch in filmmaker Greta Gerwig's adaptation of C.S. Lewis' iconic Narnia series. The Netflix-backed project will feature Meryl Streep and is expected to launch in November 2026 with an exclusive IMAX release before streaming. Gerwig also penned the screenplay.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 26-04-2025 12:33 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 12:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
''Sex Education'' star Emma Mackey is stepping into the magical realm of ''Narnia'' with a captivating role in Greta Gerwig's much-anticipated adaptation. She will play the White Witch, a role previously tackled by Tilda Swinton in the 2005 film.

Joining Mackey in this thrilling project is Oscar-winner Meryl Streep, who is reportedly voicing Aslan, the legendary lion of the enchanted kingdom. Gerwig aims to bring a fresh chapter to the ''Narnia'' franchise under Netflix's ambitious banner.

The film, primarily based on ''The Magician's Nephew'', is set for a global IMAX release in November 2026, followed by a Netflix premiere. This adaptation marks a significant milestone following Gerwig's acclaimed directorial ventures like ''Lady Bird'' and ''Little Women''.

(With inputs from agencies.)

