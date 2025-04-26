Left Menu

Pope Francis: A Legacy of Humility and Change

Pope Francis, the first Latin American pontiff, passed away at 88, prompting widespread mourning. Known for his humility, he requested a simple burial at St. Mary Major Basilica. His legacy includes advocating for the poor, addressing climate change, and fostering inclusivity for marginalized communities.

Pope Francis, the beloved first Latin American pontiff, passed away on Easter Monday at the age of 88, leaving a profound impact on the Catholic Community worldwide. His death has sparked mourning across countries, and a series of rites are set to take place at the Vatican, starting with his funeral on Saturday at St. Peter's Square.

As per his wish, Francis will be laid to rest in a modest underground tomb at the St. Mary Major Basilica, honoring his devotion to the Virgin Mary icon housed there. The evening before the funeral, a ceremony was held to seal the coffin, which contains coins minted during his papacy and a one-page account of his leadership.

Throughout his 12-year papacy, Pope Francis endeared himself to many with a focus on humility and social justice, challenging traditional views on capitalism and climate change. As the church enters a period of mourning, preparations begin for the conclave to elect a new pope, amidst anticipation and speculation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

