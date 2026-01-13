Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi's Vision for a Respectful India: A Call for Humility and Inclusivity

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, speaking at a school event, emphasized the importance of humility and the need to protect India's democratic structure. Highlighting the richness of India's diverse languages and religions, he called for respect and inclusivity. Gandhi also advocated for environmental balance and the prominent role of women in various sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gudalur | Updated: 13-01-2026 19:16 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 19:16 IST
Rahul Gandhi
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday denounced what he sees as an assault on India's democratic framework by the current central government during his address at a school event in Gudalur. Gandhi highlighted the troubling trend as part of a broader conversation with students about democracy, respect, and unity.

Gandhi expressed his vision for India as a nation of mutual respect, advocating for kindness towards each other regardless of language or religion. He asserted that democracy is based on the principle that everyone should have a voice, and criticized the government for undermining this by pressuring dissenters.

He further spoke on environmental balance, urging against compromising the environment for development. Gandhi emphasized the crucial role of women in society and shared personal anecdotes from his school days, while extending Pongal greetings to attendees.

(With inputs from agencies.)

