Rahul Gandhi's Vision for a Respectful India: A Call for Humility and Inclusivity

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday denounced what he sees as an assault on India's democratic framework by the current central government during his address at a school event in Gudalur. Gandhi highlighted the troubling trend as part of a broader conversation with students about democracy, respect, and unity.

Gandhi expressed his vision for India as a nation of mutual respect, advocating for kindness towards each other regardless of language or religion. He asserted that democracy is based on the principle that everyone should have a voice, and criticized the government for undermining this by pressuring dissenters.

He further spoke on environmental balance, urging against compromising the environment for development. Gandhi emphasized the crucial role of women in society and shared personal anecdotes from his school days, while extending Pongal greetings to attendees.

