'Most important value is humility for politicians, students,' says Rahul Gandhi at event in Tamil Nadu.
PTI | Gudalur | Updated: 13-01-2026 16:23 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 16:23 IST
- Country:
- India
'Most important value is humility for politicians, students,' says Rahul Gandhi at event in Tamil Nadu.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Rahul Gandhi
- humility
- Tamil Nadu
- politicians
- students
- event
- society
- growth
- values
- respect
ALSO READ
'I want to develop an India where people respect each other's languages, religion,' says Rahul Gandhi at event in TN.
'I was very naughty in school, I used to do some mischief or other,' says Rahul Gandhi during interaction with school students in TN.
'I want to develop an India where people are kind, listen and respect each other,' says Rahul Gandhi at event in TN.
Justice BV Nagarathna says Section 17A of Prevention of Corruption Act is unconstitutional, needs to be struck down.
Arunachal Students Shine in National Waste Management Competition