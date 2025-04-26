Final Farewell to a People's Pope: Honoring Pope Francis' Legacy
In a grand funeral attended by world leaders and throngs of faithful, Pope Francis was laid to rest with tributes reflecting his focus on compassion and humility. Revered for prioritizing the marginalized, his legacy is celebrated by thousands in an event that emphasized simplicity and service over power.
On a day marked by reverence and remembrance, Pope Francis was laid to rest in a funeral befitting his simple yet profound legacy. The event, drawing 200,000 attendees and world leaders, paid tribute to a pontiff who championed the underprivileged and redefined the papal role with humility and service.
The solemn ceremony in St. Peter's Square mirrored Francis' mission of a 'poor church for the poor.' Notable figures, including President Donald Trump and Prince William, joined to honor a pope remembered for his gentle approach and commitment to social justice.
Amid tight security and global attention, Francis' final journey highlighted his deep connection to St. Mary Major Basilica, underscoring his ties with Jesuit traditions. His departure paves the way for a new chapter in the Vatican, with preparations for a conclave to elect his successor already underway.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Paramatrix Technologies Secures Major Service Order from Leading Rating Agency
Today the poor is free from concern of food, medicine and house because of our dedication to service: Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
PM Modi Champions Service and Development in MP and UP
PM Modi Emphasizes India’s Spiritual Legacy and Service at Anandpur Dham in MP
Memories with Ambedkar: Centenarian's Unwavering Admiration and Service