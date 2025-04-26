Final Farewell to a People's Pope: Honoring Pope Francis' Legacy

On a day marked by reverence and remembrance, Pope Francis was laid to rest in a funeral befitting his simple yet profound legacy. The event, drawing 200,000 attendees and world leaders, paid tribute to a pontiff who championed the underprivileged and redefined the papal role with humility and service.

The solemn ceremony in St. Peter's Square mirrored Francis' mission of a 'poor church for the poor.' Notable figures, including President Donald Trump and Prince William, joined to honor a pope remembered for his gentle approach and commitment to social justice.

Amid tight security and global attention, Francis' final journey highlighted his deep connection to St. Mary Major Basilica, underscoring his ties with Jesuit traditions. His departure paves the way for a new chapter in the Vatican, with preparations for a conclave to elect his successor already underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)