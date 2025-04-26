Left Menu

Kanpur Honors Fallen Hero with Memorial Dedication

A park and square in Shyam Nagar will be named after Shubham Dwivedi, a victim of the Pahalgam terror attack, announced by Kanpur's city mayor. Dwivedi, recently married, was tragically killed in front of his wife. Mayor Pandey hinted at a job offer for Dwivedi's widow.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kanpur | Updated: 26-04-2025 15:17 IST
A park and square in Shyam Nagar will soon bear the name of Pahalgam terror attack victim, Shubham Dwivedi, according to Kanpur's city mayor, Pramila Pandey.

Dwivedi, 31, who had been married just months earlier in February, was brutally killed in front of his wife, Ashanya. The Kanpur Municipal Corporation (KMC) has decided to honor his memory by naming local landmarks after him.

Mayor Pandey mentioned that Ashanya might receive an outsourcing job offer at KMC if she shows interest. Meanwhile, a rally led by BJP councillors paid tribute to the victims, with protesters burning effigies of Pakistan's leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

