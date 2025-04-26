Agra Hoteliers Protest in Wake of Pahalgam Attack

The hospitality industry in Agra has taken a firm stand following the tragic terrorist attack in Pahalgam, which claimed the lives of 26 people, including several tourists.

As part of nationwide protests, many hoteliers in the city have posted signs at their receptions, declaring that Pakistani tourists are not welcome.

Expressing solidarity, hotelier Siddharth Arora stated they would deny accommodation to Pakistanis, aligning with new governmental directives requiring Pakistan nationals to exit India promptly.

(With inputs from agencies.)