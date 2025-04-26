Left Menu

Agra Hoteliers Protest in Wake of Pahalgam Attack

In response to a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Agra hoteliers have joined nationwide protests, refusing service to Pakistani tourists. Signs reading 'Pakistani tourists are not allowed' were displayed at hotel receptions. The Central government has directed all Pakistan nationals to leave India immediately.

Updated: 26-04-2025 19:55 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 19:55 IST
The hospitality industry in Agra has taken a firm stand following the tragic terrorist attack in Pahalgam, which claimed the lives of 26 people, including several tourists.

As part of nationwide protests, many hoteliers in the city have posted signs at their receptions, declaring that Pakistani tourists are not welcome.

Expressing solidarity, hotelier Siddharth Arora stated they would deny accommodation to Pakistanis, aligning with new governmental directives requiring Pakistan nationals to exit India promptly.

