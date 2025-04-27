Left Menu

Barcelona's Treble Quest Ignites with Copa Del Rey Victory

Barcelona triumphed over Real Madrid 3-2 in the Copa del Rey final, with Jules Koundé scoring the decisive goal in extra time. This victory launches Barcelona's pursuit of a treble as they lead La Liga and prepare for the Champions League semifinals against Inter Milan.

In a fittingly electrifying showdown, Barcelona secured a thrilling 3-2 victory over Real Madrid in the Copa del Rey final, thanks to an extra-time goal from Jules Koundé. This triumph marks Barca's record 32nd win in the competition, fueling their ambitions for a historic treble win.

The Catalan giants displayed resilience and strategy, coming back from a Madrid rally led by substitute Kylian Mbappé. His impact was swift, scoring a stunning free-kick to shift the momentum before Ferran Torres restored parity for Barcelona with a late equalizer.

Barcelona, under the strategic guidance of coach Hansi Flick, demonstrated skill and depth, enhancing young talents' performances. As they head into the Champions League semifinals, the team aims to build on this success, buoyed by their commanding position in La Liga.

