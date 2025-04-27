Unfolding the Rich Tapestry of Singapore's Little India

Singapore's Little India, a vibrant hub reflecting the island nation's multi-ethnic tapestry, traces its cultural roots back to 1822. The area has been documented in a new book authored by Soundara Nayaki Vairavan, depicting the historical transformation of Serangoon Road by early Indian settlers.

High Commissioner of India, Shilpak Ambule, and former Singaporean foreign minister, George Yeo, jointly launched the 187-page coffee-table book. It highlights Serangoon Road's evolution as a cultural and commercial centre, detailing its social life, festivals, and the challenges faced by early businesses.

Yeo emphasized Singapore's ever-changing identity and its intricate social fabric, while the book launch was supported by the Little India Shop Owners and Heritage Association (LISHA). Soundara, with eight books to her name, sees this work as a tribute to 60 years of Singapore's independence.

