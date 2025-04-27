Left Menu

Unfolding the Rich Tapestry of Singapore's Little India

The book documents the rich history of Singapore's Little India, detailing the area's cultural and commercial evolution since 1822. Authored by Soundara Nayaki Vairavan, it illustrates how Serangoon Road transformed into a vibrant hub for the Indian community, reflecting Singapore's multi-ethnic tapestry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Singapore | Updated: 27-04-2025 13:52 IST | Created: 27-04-2025 13:52 IST
Unfolding the Rich Tapestry of Singapore's Little India
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Singapore

Singapore's Little India, a vibrant hub reflecting the island nation's multi-ethnic tapestry, traces its cultural roots back to 1822. The area has been documented in a new book authored by Soundara Nayaki Vairavan, depicting the historical transformation of Serangoon Road by early Indian settlers.

High Commissioner of India, Shilpak Ambule, and former Singaporean foreign minister, George Yeo, jointly launched the 187-page coffee-table book. It highlights Serangoon Road's evolution as a cultural and commercial centre, detailing its social life, festivals, and the challenges faced by early businesses.

Yeo emphasized Singapore's ever-changing identity and its intricate social fabric, while the book launch was supported by the Little India Shop Owners and Heritage Association (LISHA). Soundara, with eight books to her name, sees this work as a tribute to 60 years of Singapore's independence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Independent Voice: Don Bacon's Potential Retirement Shakes GOP

Independent Voice: Don Bacon's Potential Retirement Shakes GOP

 Global
2
Judge Arrested for Aiding Evade Immigration: Tension Grows Between Trump Admin and Local Authorities

Judge Arrested for Aiding Evade Immigration: Tension Grows Between Trump Adm...

 Global
3
UNSC Strongly Condemns Jammu and Kashmir Terror Attack

UNSC Strongly Condemns Jammu and Kashmir Terror Attack

 Global
4
Tariff Talks with South Korea: Striking a New Trade Balance

Tariff Talks with South Korea: Striking a New Trade Balance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025