Lioness Mahagauri's New Cubs Boost Delhi Zoo's Conservation Efforts

Lioness Mahagauri has given birth to four Asiatic lion cubs at Delhi's National Zoological Park—a significant event as it marks the first successful breeding of this endangered species at the facility since 2009.

Zoo Director Sanjeet Kumar said the lioness and her cubs are currently being closely watched, especially because this is Mahagauri's first delivery. Their early hours are critical to ensure survival and health.

Recently, the zoo has faced scrutiny due to several animal deaths, so the birth has arrived as welcome news. Asiatic lions, like the proud parents Mahagauri and Maheshwar, are primarily found in Gujarat and are classified as 'Endangered'.

