Lioness Mahagauri's New Cubs Boost Delhi Zoo's Conservation Efforts

Lioness Mahagauri has successfully birthed four Asiatic lion cubs at Delhi's National Zoological Park, marking the first successful breeding since 2009. The zoo is monitoring the cubs closely as the species is endangered. Previously, the zoo has faced challenges with animal losses, making this a significant event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-04-2025 19:01 IST | Created: 27-04-2025 19:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Lioness Mahagauri has given birth to four Asiatic lion cubs at Delhi's National Zoological Park—a significant event as it marks the first successful breeding of this endangered species at the facility since 2009.

Zoo Director Sanjeet Kumar said the lioness and her cubs are currently being closely watched, especially because this is Mahagauri's first delivery. Their early hours are critical to ensure survival and health.

Recently, the zoo has faced scrutiny due to several animal deaths, so the birth has arrived as welcome news. Asiatic lions, like the proud parents Mahagauri and Maheshwar, are primarily found in Gujarat and are classified as 'Endangered'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

