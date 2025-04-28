Folk Singer Faces Sedition Charges: A Controversial Case

Folk singer Neha Singh Rathore is facing serious allegations, including sedition, after her social media comments reportedly targeted a specific faith community. This follows the tragic killing of 26 individuals in Pahalgam, with many citizens demanding justice for what is perceived as a brutal act of terrorism.

The complaint, lodged by Abhay Pratap Singh, accuses Rathore of using her platform on Twitter (now X) to incite religious tensions, potentially jeopardizing India's national integrity. It highlights her alleged efforts to drive a wedge between communities based on faith, a charge that has sparked widespread debate.

The case was officially registered in Lucknow at the Hazratganj police station. Rathore faces multiple charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and has been implicated under the Information Technology Act. While the new criminal code does not explicitly mention sedition, the charges align with similar sections aimed at safeguarding national unity.

