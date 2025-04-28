De Niro Reflects on Godfather 'Non-Casting' at AFI Honor

During the prestigious AFI Life Achievement Award ceremony, the iconic actor Robert De Niro expressed his appreciation for director Francis Ford Coppola's decision to not cast him in the original 'The Godfather'. This choice ultimately cleared the path for De Niro's career-defining role in 'The Godfather Part II', which earned him his first Oscar for Best Supporting Actor.

Speaking at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, De Niro humorously remarked, 'Francis, thank you for not casting me in The Godfather. It was the best job I ever, never got. And it meant I was available for The Godfather Part II,' as quoted by Deadline. De Niro's portrayal of young Vito Corleone became a pivotal moment in his career.

Al Pacino, another stalwart of the 'Godfather' series, also honored Coppola's commitment to artistic excellence. He cited a memorable lesson from the director, 'The things you do when you're young that you get fired for, are the same things that years later, they give you lifetime achievement awards for.'

Pacino graciously thanked Coppola, emphasizing the director's faith in him, 'Thank you, Francis, for believing in me even more than I believed in myself,' as reported by Deadline. The AFI Life Achievement Award, a prestigious accolade in the film industry, recognizes exceptional careers in cinema.

Francis Ford Coppola now stands among esteemed past recipients such as Nicole Kidman, Julie Andrews, and Denzel Washington. His legendary works, including 'The Godfather' series and 'Apocalypse Now,' continue to be celebrated as some of the greatest films ever made. (ANI)

