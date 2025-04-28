Sunny Deol Shines in Dehradun for 'Border 2' Shoot

Actor Sunny Deol has arrived in Dehradun to continue filming for his latest project, 'Border 2'.

The actor updated fans via Instagram, sharing the dramatic scenery of Dehradun, a significant shooting location for the sequel to the 1997 hit film 'Border'.

This sequel sees Anurag Singh directing, with iconic filmmaker JP Dutta producing alongside his daughter, Nidhi Dutt, and renowned producers Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar under T-Series.

