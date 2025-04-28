Left Menu

Sunny Deol Shines in Dehradun for 'Border 2' Shoot

Actor Sunny Deol arrives in Dehradun for the 'Border 2' shoot, a sequel to the 1997 film 'Border'. Directed by Anurag Singh and produced by JP Dutta, Nidhi Dutt, Bhushan Kumar, and Krishan Kumar, the film promises to capture wild weather and beautiful sunsets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-04-2025 13:01 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 11:58 IST
Sunny Deol Shines in Dehradun for 'Border 2' Shoot
Sunny Deol Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Sunny Deol has arrived in Dehradun to continue filming for his latest project, 'Border 2'.

The actor updated fans via Instagram, sharing the dramatic scenery of Dehradun, a significant shooting location for the sequel to the 1997 hit film 'Border'.

This sequel sees Anurag Singh directing, with iconic filmmaker JP Dutta producing alongside his daughter, Nidhi Dutt, and renowned producers Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar under T-Series.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

 Senegal
2
Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

 India
3
Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

 India
4
Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate area.

Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

GIS and AI-powered coastal defense: How tech is fighting shoreline erosion

Federated learning brings precision agriculture to remote fields

Digital skills shield future educators from AI anxiety

Industrial robots driven by AI significantly lower carbon emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025