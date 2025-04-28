Left Menu

Jhalaa: A Raga-Based Music Spectacle at WAVES Summit 2025

Jhalaa, a raga-based music ensemble curated by AR Rahman, will debut at the WAVES Summit 2025 in Mumbai. Featuring a diverse ensemble of 12 artists, it aims to bring a fresh take on traditional music. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the summit, expected to be a major cultural event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-04-2025 12:58 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 12:58 IST
Jhalaa (Image source: WAVES team) . Image Credit: ANI
  • India

A groundbreaking raga-based music ensemble, Jhalaa, is set to make its debut at the World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES) 2025 in Mumbai on May 1. This cultural showcase will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, signaling its significance on the global stage. UK Culture Secretary, Lisa Nandy, is slated to deliver a keynote address focusing on cultural collaboration between the UK and India.

Jhalaa, featuring 12 musicians—comprising six female singers-dancers and six male singers and multi-instrumentalists—aims to fuse traditional raga-based music with a contemporary flair. The ensemble's performance will see celebrated figures such as AR Rahman, Alan Walker, King, and Shreya Ghoshal take the stage, promising an enthralling experience for audiences at the WAVES Summit.

Conceived as part of AR Rahman's Bharat Maestro(a) Awards initiative, Jhalaa is a manifestation of a global talent hunt that attracted over 500 entries. Bringing the finest young talents trained in Indian classical music to the spotlight, Jhalaa aspires to reconnect audiences with the essence of India's musical heritage through live, organic performances devoid of digital enhancements.

