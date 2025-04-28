Left Menu

Paul Rudd Recalls 'Clueless' Days and His Journey to Stardom

Paul Rudd reflects on his early days in the entertainment industry, particularly his time in the film 'Clueless.' Despite initial anonymity, he eventually gained recognition. Rudd discusses his humble beginnings, working side jobs, and his nostalgia for pre-social media fame while promoting a new Nintendo commercial.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-04-2025 14:26 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 14:26 IST
Paul Rudd in Clueless (Image source/X/ Paramount Pictures). Image Credit: ANI
Actor Paul Rudd recently reminisced about his experiences working on the iconic 1995 teen comedy film, 'Clueless.' Despite the film's success, Rudd revealed he did not feel immediately famous. 'I was just a working actor, balancing normal jobs when I first appeared in that commercial,' he told People.

As his career progressed, recognition grew, yet Rudd didn't notice significant changes in his life during those pre-social media days. 'There was no internet; things moved at a slower pace,' he explained. Occasional public acknowledgments were rare, adding, 'People would sometimes say, 'Hey, Clueless!' and that was it.'

Throughout the '90s, as highlighted by People, Rudd took on various roles to support his acting ambitions, including waiting tables and DJing. His journey included notable films like 'Halloween: The Curse of Michael Myers,' 'Romeo + Juliet,' 'Wet Hot American Summer,' and more. Recalling his Super Nintendo commercial gig, Rudd describes the new Nintendo Switch 2 ad as a nostalgic experience, complete with his '90s style outfit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

