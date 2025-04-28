Left Menu

Folk Singer Neha Singh Rathore Faces Sedition Charges for Controversial Posts

Folk singer Neha Singh Rathore faces sedition charges following a complaint that her social media posts incited religious tensions after the Pahalgam tragedy. The complaint alleges that her posts threaten national unity. Rathore argues the charges are government attempts to divert attention from real issues.

Neha Singh Rathore
  • India

Neha Singh Rathore, a renowned folk singer, is embroiled in a legal battle as police filed sedition charges against her. The case, registered in Lucknow, accuses her of inciting religious divisions through social media posts after the recent Pahalgam tragedy.

The complaint, made by Abhay Pratap Singh, claims that Rathore's posts on platform X targeted a specific faith, potentially disrupting national unity. The Pahalgam incident saw the tragic deaths of 26 people, which has already left the nation in mourning.

Rathore, known for her popular songs and outspoken nature, fired back at the government, accusing it of diverting public focus from crucial issues. She insists that her expression within a democratic setup should not be curtailed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

