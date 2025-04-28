Animation's New Vanguard: 42 AFC Finalists Set to Shine at WAVE Summit 2025
The WAVE Summit 2025, scheduled from May 1–4, 2025, in Mumbai, promises to be a watershed moment for India's animation and immersive media industry.
- Country:
- India
In a vibrant showcase of talent and creativity, Dancing Atoms Studios, in partnership with the Union Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, has officially unveiled the 42 finalists of the Animation Film Makers Competition (AFC) — a flagship event of the Create in India Challenge Season-1, under the prestigious World Audio-Visual and Entertainment (WAVE) Summit 2025. The finalists were declared in the second week of April 2025, after an intense nine-month evaluation process that filtered out the best from thousands of entries across India.
The WAVE Summit 2025, scheduled from May 1–4, 2025, in Mumbai, promises to be a watershed moment for India's animation and immersive media industry. These 42 winning projects, now celebrated in a comprehensive creative catalogue launched by Dancing Atoms Studios, are a testament to India's burgeoning creative power, innovation, and global ambition.
A Rigorous Selection Journey
Spanning traditional animation, VFX, Augmented Reality (AR)/Virtual Reality (VR), and virtual production, the competition emphasized original storytelling, technical finesse, and cross-cultural resonance. Finalists were chosen from hundreds of submissions, reflecting the full diversity of India's vibrant storytelling traditions — from mythology and folklore to contemporary social narratives.
The breakdown of the 42 shortlisted projects is:
-
12 Feature Films
-
18 Short Films
-
9 TV/Limited Series
-
3 AR/VR Experiences
Each project now has a prime opportunity to be showcased to a global assembly of producers, investors, and distributors, fostering collaborations that transcend geographical and linguistic barriers.
Spotlight: 18 Exceptional Short Films
Short films continue to be the soul of experimental storytelling, and the 18 finalists reflect this ethos:
|Creator
|Project Title
|Shreya Sachdev
|Vani
|Shrikant S Menon
|Odiyan
|Prasanth Kumar Nagadasi
|Best Friends
|Shweta Subhash Marathe
|Melting Shame
|Anika Rajesh
|Achappam
|Martand Anand Ugalmugle
|Chandomama
|Kiruthika Ramasubramanian
|A Dream's Dream
|Harish Narayan Iyer
|Karabi
|Triparna Maiti
|The Chair
|Arundhati Sarkar
|So Close Yet So Far
|Gadam Jagadish Prasad Yadav
|Symphony of Darkness
|Vetrivel
|The Last Treasure
|Gargi Gawthe
|Godva
|Shreeyaa Vinayak Pore
|Kali (Bud)
|Harshita Das
|Luna
|Sandhra Mary
|Missing
|Richa Bhutani
|Climatescape
|Hirak Jyoti Nath
|Tales From The Tea House
These projects bring stories from ancient tales, rural life, personal journeys, and futuristic visions, each imbued with artistic individuality.
Animation Feature Films: A New Golden Era
India’s long-aspired dream of producing globally impactful animated feature films is closer to reality, thanks to creators like:
|Creator
|Project Title
|Catharina Dian Wiraswati S
|Fly!
|Shubham Tomar
|Mahzun
|Srikanth Bhogi
|Rudhra
|Anirban Majumder
|Babar Aur Banno - A Friendship Saga
|Nandan Balakrishnan
|The Dream Balloon
|Jacqueline C Ching
|Lykke and the Trolls
|Rohit Sankhla
|Dwarka - The Lost City of Shree Krishna
|Bhagat Singh Saini
|Red Woman
|Abhijeet Saxena
|Arise, Awake
|Vamsi Bandaru
|Ayurveda Chronicles - Search for the Lost Light
|Piyush Kumar
|Wrong Programming..The Unleashed Wars of AI
|Khambor Batei
|Kharjana - Lapalang - A Khasi Folklore Reimagined
These films explore genres ranging from mythology and folklore to futuristic dystopias, positioning India on the global stage with both cultural authenticity and universal appeal.
TV/Limited Series and AR/VR Innovations
Animation for television and streaming platforms is rapidly expanding, and India's creators are keeping pace with cutting-edge projects like:
TV/Limited Series Finalists
|Creator
|Project Title
|Jyothi Kalyan Sura
|Jackie & Jilal
|Tuhin Chanda
|Chupi: Silence Behind Laws
|Kishore Kumar Kedari
|Age of the Deccan: The Legend of Malik Ambar
|Bhagyashree Satapathy
|Pāśa
|Rishav Mohanty
|Khatti
|Sukankan Roy
|Sound of Joy
|Atreyee Poddar, Sangeeta Poddar, Bimal Poddar
|Moray Kaka
|Prasenjit Singha
|The Quiet Chaos
|Segun Samson, Omotunde Akiode
|Maapu
AR/VR Experience Finalists
|Creator
|Project Title
|Sundar Mahalingam
|Ashvamedha - The Unsealed Fate
|Anuj Kumar Choudhary
|Liminalism
|Isha Chandna
|Toxic Effect of Substance Abuse on Human Body
These projects reflect the new frontiers of storytelling through immersive technologies, education, and social change narratives.
A Word from the Organizers
Saraswathi Buyyala, Founder and CEO of Dancing Atoms Studios, expressed profound pride, stating:
"Bringing these 42 exceptional projects together in one creative catalogue showcases the immense pool of talent we have discovered. It's a historic step toward placing Indian animation and immersive storytelling on the global map."
She further emphasized the massive economic potential of the animation sector:
-
Short Films: ~$20 billion globally (2024 figures)
-
Feature Films: ~$30–32.3 billion global box office and ancillary markets
-
TV Animation Series: ~$512 billion in production and licensing revenues
-
AR/VR Entertainment: ~$22.12 billion (AR) and ~$79.36 billion (VR), with strong growth forecasts, particularly across the Asia Pacific.
Ms. Buyyala added that North America remains the largest market, but Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the coming years, driven by surging demand for immersive content, expanding streaming platforms, and cross-sector innovations.
With WAVE Summit 2025 just around the corner, the global industry will soon witness the next generation of Indian animation talent making its mark. Creativity, technology, and collaboration are the watchwords of this revolution — and with these 42 brilliant projects leading the charge, the future looks nothing short of spectacular.