Inspire Artistry: Summer Camps Flourish in Uttar Pradesh

The Uttar Pradesh State Lalit Kala Academy is set to invigorate the art landscape by hosting comprehensive summer camps in every district, starting May 1 until June 30. This initiative aims to harness the artistic potential of the region's youth.

Categorized into age groups 10-17 and 18-25, participants will receive expert-led instruction in numerous art forms daily from 8 am to 10 am. Art forms include sketching, watercolour painting, and ethnic techniques such as Bundelkhand's Chiteri art.

Key locations for these sessions include the academy's Lucknow campus, the Lalit Kala Institute in Agra, and Allahabad University. The program hopes to enrich local talent, offering access to professional training and fostering a deep appreciation for visual arts.

