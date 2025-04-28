Left Menu

Inspire Artistry: Summer Camps Flourish in Uttar Pradesh

The Uttar Pradesh State Lalit Kala Academy is organizing summer camps across all districts from May to June, focusing on youth aged 10-25. The event, guided by the state government, aims to develop participants' artistic skills through training in various art forms, including folk traditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 28-04-2025 19:05 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 19:05 IST
Inspire Artistry: Summer Camps Flourish in Uttar Pradesh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttar Pradesh State Lalit Kala Academy is set to invigorate the art landscape by hosting comprehensive summer camps in every district, starting May 1 until June 30. This initiative aims to harness the artistic potential of the region's youth.

Categorized into age groups 10-17 and 18-25, participants will receive expert-led instruction in numerous art forms daily from 8 am to 10 am. Art forms include sketching, watercolour painting, and ethnic techniques such as Bundelkhand's Chiteri art.

Key locations for these sessions include the academy's Lucknow campus, the Lalit Kala Institute in Agra, and Allahabad University. The program hopes to enrich local talent, offering access to professional training and fostering a deep appreciation for visual arts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

 Senegal
2
Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

 India
3
Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

 India
4
Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate area.

Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

GIS and AI-powered coastal defense: How tech is fighting shoreline erosion

Federated learning brings precision agriculture to remote fields

Digital skills shield future educators from AI anxiety

Industrial robots driven by AI significantly lower carbon emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025