Jim Carrey Honored with Prestigious Cesar Award for Visual Arts Contribution

Jim Carrey, renowned for his comic performances in films like ''The Mask,'' ''Liar Liar,'' and ''Dumb and Dumber,'' has been awarded the Honorary Cesar for his significant impact on visual arts.

During the esteemed French cinema ceremony, Carrey delivered an emotional speech entirely in French, expressing his gratitude for having the opportunity to share his artistic creations with audiences globally. He likened his acting to a sculptor shaping clay, appreciating the global embrace of his work.

With a career over four decades long, spanning stand-up, television, and film, Carrey attended the event with his family, acknowledging their influence on his life and expressing gratitude towards his father for inculcating the values of love, generosity, and laughter.