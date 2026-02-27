Left Menu

Jim Carrey Honored with Prestigious Cesar Award for Visual Arts Contribution

Jim Carrey, celebrated for his comedy roles, has received the Honorary Cesar award in recognition of his contributions to visual arts. At the prestigious French film ceremony, Carrey delivered a heartfelt speech in French, expressing gratitude for sharing his artistic journey worldwide, alongside his family.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 27-02-2026 15:53 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 15:53 IST
Jim Carrey Honored with Prestigious Cesar Award for Visual Arts Contribution
  • Country:
  • United States

Jim Carrey, renowned for his comic performances in films like ''The Mask,'' ''Liar Liar,'' and ''Dumb and Dumber,'' has been awarded the Honorary Cesar for his significant impact on visual arts.

During the esteemed French cinema ceremony, Carrey delivered an emotional speech entirely in French, expressing his gratitude for having the opportunity to share his artistic creations with audiences globally. He likened his acting to a sculptor shaping clay, appreciating the global embrace of his work.

With a career over four decades long, spanning stand-up, television, and film, Carrey attended the event with his family, acknowledging their influence on his life and expressing gratitude towards his father for inculcating the values of love, generosity, and laughter.

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court Slams 'Fictional' FIR Against Former Zee Rajasthan Head

Supreme Court Slams 'Fictional' FIR Against Former Zee Rajasthan Head

 India
2
Tea Tensions: Police Clash Amidst Activist Arrests

Tea Tensions: Police Clash Amidst Activist Arrests

 India
3
Excise Policy Saga: Unanswered Questions Amid Kejriwal's Court Discharge

Excise Policy Saga: Unanswered Questions Amid Kejriwal's Court Discharge

 India
4
Global Currency Shifts Amid Geopolitical Tensions

Global Currency Shifts Amid Geopolitical Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s Energy Revolution Lights Homes While Emissions Quietly Rise

Why Children in Northern Rwanda Are Still Stunted Despite Green Fields

Germany’s Flood Risk Grows as Development Spreads into Hazard Zones

Unequal Laws and Weak Enforcement Still Limit Women’s Work Opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026