Left Menu

Brahmin Organizations Cancel Lord Parshuram Celebrations

Brahmin organizations in Thane have canceled the grand celebrations for Lord Parshuram's birth anniversary on April 30. The move is in solidarity with victims of the Pahalgam terror attack. Instead of public events, the community will conduct private pujas to honor the deity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 28-04-2025 19:08 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 19:08 IST
Brahmin Organizations Cancel Lord Parshuram Celebrations
  • Country:
  • India

Thane's Brahmin organizations have taken a significant step by canceling the traditionally grand celebrations of Lord Parshuram's birth anniversary, originally scheduled for April 30. This decision is a gesture of solidarity with the victims of the recent terror attack in Pahalgam.

For years, these organizations have been known for organizing elaborate events and public festivities to honor Lord Parshuram. Community leaders collectively announced the cancellation, marking a notable shift in their approach this year.

In a statement, they conveyed their intention to replace public festivities with private offerings, where they will present flowers and perform a traditional puja to Lord Parshuram on his Jayanti, in a quieter, more subdued manner.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

 Senegal
2
Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

 India
3
Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

 India
4
Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate area.

Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

GIS and AI-powered coastal defense: How tech is fighting shoreline erosion

Federated learning brings precision agriculture to remote fields

Digital skills shield future educators from AI anxiety

Industrial robots driven by AI significantly lower carbon emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025