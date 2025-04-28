Brahmin Organizations Cancel Lord Parshuram Celebrations

Thane's Brahmin organizations have taken a significant step by canceling the traditionally grand celebrations of Lord Parshuram's birth anniversary, originally scheduled for April 30. This decision is a gesture of solidarity with the victims of the recent terror attack in Pahalgam.

For years, these organizations have been known for organizing elaborate events and public festivities to honor Lord Parshuram. Community leaders collectively announced the cancellation, marking a notable shift in their approach this year.

In a statement, they conveyed their intention to replace public festivities with private offerings, where they will present flowers and perform a traditional puja to Lord Parshuram on his Jayanti, in a quieter, more subdued manner.

(With inputs from agencies.)