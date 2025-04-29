Beyonce's 'Cowboy Carter' Tour: An Ode to Country's Overlooked Legacy

Singer Beyonce kicked off her 'Cowboy Carter' stadium tour on Monday, debuting a country-inspired show that honors the contributions of Black Americans to the genre. Held at SoFi Stadium near Los Angeles, the performance was a three-hour spectacle of music and family collaboration.

The concert opened with 'American Requiem,' and featured numerous captivating moments including Beyonce performing Dolly Parton's 'Jolene' on a floating horseshoe. Her daughter, Blue Ivy, joined as a backup dancer for several songs, while seven-year-old Rumi Carter appeared during the lullaby 'Protector,' reinforcing the family-centric theme of the event.

'Cowboy Carter,' which earned Beyonce a Grammy in February, is set to tour through July in the U.S. and Europe. Fans fully embraced the cowboy theme, donning Western attire. Beyonce expressed her gratitude to both pioneers in the genre and her fans, acknowledging their role in her artistic freedom.

