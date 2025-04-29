Left Menu

Beyonce's 'Cowboy Carter' Tour: An Ode to Country's Overlooked Legacy

Beyonce launched her 'Cowboy Carter' stadium tour, celebrating country music's overlooked legacy by Black Americans. Featuring hits like 'Texas Hold 'Em,' the show included performances with her daughters. The tour, embracing a cowboy theme, highlights Beyonce's creative journey and gratitude toward her fans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-04-2025 14:48 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 14:48 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Singer Beyonce kicked off her 'Cowboy Carter' stadium tour on Monday, debuting a country-inspired show that honors the contributions of Black Americans to the genre. Held at SoFi Stadium near Los Angeles, the performance was a three-hour spectacle of music and family collaboration.

The concert opened with 'American Requiem,' and featured numerous captivating moments including Beyonce performing Dolly Parton's 'Jolene' on a floating horseshoe. Her daughter, Blue Ivy, joined as a backup dancer for several songs, while seven-year-old Rumi Carter appeared during the lullaby 'Protector,' reinforcing the family-centric theme of the event.

'Cowboy Carter,' which earned Beyonce a Grammy in February, is set to tour through July in the U.S. and Europe. Fans fully embraced the cowboy theme, donning Western attire. Beyonce expressed her gratitude to both pioneers in the genre and her fans, acknowledging their role in her artistic freedom.

(With inputs from agencies.)

