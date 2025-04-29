FOMO7's IPL 2025 Mega Dhamaka: Predict, Play, and Win Big!

As the IPL fervor grips the nation, FOMO7, an India-based online gaming platform, is making waves with its newly launched campaign: 'IPL 2025 Mega Dhamaka'. Tailored for the die-hard fans of cricket, the promotion takes the thrill beyond just watching games by involving prediction-based participation.

The campaign invites cricket aficionados to predict match outcomes and stand a chance to win up to Rs. 2 lakhs daily and Rs. 7 lakhs weekly. The excitement peaks with a jackpot draw, where the top 20 players can earn rewards totaling Rs. 1 crore. Additional events, such as JetX-IPL Grand Slam and JILI Spin & Win Premier League, are set to amplify the enthusiasm for the cricket season.

FOMO7 CEO Kris Fernandez remarked on the unique cricketing experience offered by the platform, where games are mixed with emotions and celebrations. With leaderboards, predictive insights, and peer-generated data, FOMO7 aims to elevate online gaming standards while delivering high customer satisfaction and an immersive experience.

