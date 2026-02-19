Left Menu

Massive Crackdown: Unveiling the Rs 13,000 Crore Online Gaming Syndicate

The DGGI's Hyderabad unit has uncovered a Rs 13,000 crore online gaming syndicate involving illegal operations via fintech firms. Pankaj Kumar, a key mastermind, has been arrested as investigations continue, highlighting fraudulent KYC practices and substantial financial misconduct linked to online gaming activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 19-02-2026 18:53 IST | Created: 19-02-2026 18:53 IST
Massive Crackdown: Unveiling the Rs 13,000 Crore Online Gaming Syndicate
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant operation, the DGGI's Hyderabad zonal unit disclosed its investigation into an organized Rs 13,000 crore syndicate running illegal online gaming websites across India. This syndicate, supported by fintech companies, has led to one arrest so far.

Pankaj Kumar, the founder of Adsum Advisory Service Pvt Ltd, was arrested for his role in fraudulent merchant verification, aiding illegal financial transactions. The crackdown seeks to dismantle the network and halt illegal practices.

Authorities have frozen bank accounts totaling Rs 100 crore and identified further illicit financial activities. The investigation remains intensive, with a focus on tracing and eliminating illegal syndicate operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Haryana's Procurement Record: Reality Beyond Opposition Slogans

Haryana's Procurement Record: Reality Beyond Opposition Slogans

 India
2
Robotaxi Roadblock: New York Governor Halts Expansion in Smaller Cities

Robotaxi Roadblock: New York Governor Halts Expansion in Smaller Cities

 Global
3
Unearthing Spinosaurus Mirabilis: An Astonishing Predator

Unearthing Spinosaurus Mirabilis: An Astonishing Predator

 Global
4
Unearthing Giants: The Sahara's Dinosaur Discovery

Unearthing Giants: The Sahara's Dinosaur Discovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public sees artificial intelligence as innovative yet risk-prone

AI-savvy but not AI-safe? Digital behavior gap among students

From recognition to reconstruction: AI reshapes cultural heritage conservation

AI-driven supply chains boost agility but not all fiirms adopt robotics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026