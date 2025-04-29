Miky Lee to Receive Prestigious Ellis Island Medal of Honor

Miky Lee, renowned producer of the Oscar-winning film 'Parasite', is poised to receive the prestigious Ellis Island Medal of Honor. Celebrated for her instrumental role in propelling Korean entertainment to the global stage over the past three decades, Lee joins an esteemed group of 2025 honorees alongside Oscar winner Adrien Brody, Pfizer's CEO Albert Bourla, and Nobel laureates Dr. James Patrick Allison and former Energy Secretary Dr. Steven Chu, as reported by Variety.

The Ellis Island Honors Society expressed their excitement about this year's honorees. They emphasized Miky Lee's outstanding contributions as vice chair of CJ Group. Notably, she is credited as the executive producer of 'Parasite', the first non-English language film to secure an Academy Award for Best Picture, and 'Decision to Leave'. Her efforts have significantly spotlighted Korean cinema internationally.

Miky Lee's career began as an investor in DreamWorks in 1995. Her most recent achievement includes producing A24's critically acclaimed 'Past Lives', which secured a Best Picture Oscar nomination. Her influence on the entertainment industry continues to resonate globally. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)