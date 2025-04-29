Left Menu

Jagmeet Singh Steps Down: A Leader's Emotional Farewell

Jagmeet Singh resigns as NDP leader after losing his seat in the Canadian federal election. The NDP saw a sharp decline in seats and popular vote, prompting an internal review. Singh's resignation comes amidst failure to maintain official party status and a polarised political environment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Toronto | Updated: 29-04-2025 21:09 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 21:09 IST
Jagmeet Singh Steps Down: A Leader's Emotional Farewell
Jagmeet Singh
  • Country:
  • Canada

In a surprising turn of events, Jagmeet Singh announced his resignation as the leader of Canada's New Democratic Party (NDP) after failing to retain his seat in the recent federal elections. This decision marks the end of his nearly eight-year tenure at the party's helm.

The NDP faced significant losses, securing only seven seats compared to 25 in the previous election, resulting in the party losing its official status. This decrease was reflected in the popular vote as well, with the party garnering just over five percent, a sharp decline from its previous 17.8 percent share.

Singh has been a notable figure in Canadian politics, known for his stances on issues such as diplomatic relations with India. His departure comes during a polarised political climate where the Liberal Party, under Prime Minister Mark Carney, managed to win the election but still faces challenges in securing a majority.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

 United Kingdom
2
Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

 Philippines
3
North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

 United States
4
Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers' AI literacy found crucial in enhancing student creativity

Explainable AI breakthrough enhances traffic accident severity predictions

AI revolutionizes 2D mammography, achieves superior accuracy and screening efficiency

Clinicians and patients endorse wearable tech for real-world rehab progress tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025