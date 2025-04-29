Jagmeet Singh Steps Down: A Leader's Emotional Farewell

In a surprising turn of events, Jagmeet Singh announced his resignation as the leader of Canada's New Democratic Party (NDP) after failing to retain his seat in the recent federal elections. This decision marks the end of his nearly eight-year tenure at the party's helm.

The NDP faced significant losses, securing only seven seats compared to 25 in the previous election, resulting in the party losing its official status. This decrease was reflected in the popular vote as well, with the party garnering just over five percent, a sharp decline from its previous 17.8 percent share.

Singh has been a notable figure in Canadian politics, known for his stances on issues such as diplomatic relations with India. His departure comes during a polarised political climate where the Liberal Party, under Prime Minister Mark Carney, managed to win the election but still faces challenges in securing a majority.

