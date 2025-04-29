Brad Pitt Teams Up with Edward Berger for 'The Riders'

Hollywood heavyweight Brad Pitt is set to collaborate with acclaimed director Edward Berger on the upcoming film 'The Riders,' an adaptation of Tim Winton's celebrated novel. The book, shortlisted for the Booker Prize in 1995, narrates the story of a man on a European journey with his daughter as they search for their missing family member.

Entering the fray as producers are Ridley Scott, under his Scott Free banner, and Michael Pruss. David Kajganich, who is responsible for the screenplay, will also produce. Meanwhile, Berger's Nine Hours, along with Plan B Entertainment partners Pitt, Jeremy Kleiner, and Dede Gardner, join the production team. Filming for this much-anticipated project is slated for early 2026 in Europe.

Previous collaborations have seen Berger, Kajganich, and Scott Free unite for AMC's series 'The Terror.' Pitt, last seen starring alongside George Clooney in 'Wolves,' and soon appearing in the Apple-backed Formula One movie 'F1,' eagerly anticipates this new venture. Berger, a director in demand, concludes recent successes with 'Conclave' and 'The Ballad of a Small Player'.

