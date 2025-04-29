Left Menu

Royal Romance: Prince William and Kate's Scottish Sojourn

Prince William and Kate, the Prince and Princess of Wales, commemorated their 14th wedding anniversary with a visit to the Scottish Isles of Mull and Iona. Highlights included engaging with the community, supporting local renovation projects, and a retreat to a secluded cottage, reflecting their deep affection for Scotland.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-04-2025 23:11 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 23:11 IST
In a heartwarming celebration of their 14th wedding anniversary, Prince William and Kate Middleton embarked on a significant visit to a scenic Scottish island. The trip marks their most high-profile joint outing of the year, drawing enthusiasm from residents and admirers alike.

The couple, who famously met as university students in Scotland, chose to honor their anniversary not with a private gathering but by actively engaging with the community. The visit included stops at iconic locations such as the brightly colored town of Tobermory and an artisan market, where they warmly interacted with locals.

The visit underscored their enduring fondness for Scotland, a sentiment shared with their children George, Charlotte, and Louis. After fulfilling their public engagements, the couple planned a private retreat to enjoy the breathtaking landscapes of Mull, reaffirming their personal connection to the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

