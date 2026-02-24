UP: One booked for objectionable social media post on PM
Police in Pilibhit district have registered a case against a youth for allegedly disturbing communal harmony by posting an allegedly edited, objectionable photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on social media, officials said on Monday. According to the complaint, Arbaaz had edited Modis photo and depicted him wearing Muslim attire.
- Country:
- India
Police in Pilibhit district have registered a case against a youth for allegedly disturbing communal harmony by posting an allegedly edited, objectionable photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on social media, officials said on Monday. Jehanabad police station SHO Pradeep Vishnoi told reporters that based on the complaint filed by Sub-Inspector Gyan Chand, police have registered a case against the accused youth identified as Arbaaz, a resident of Vishen village, under relevant sections. According to the police, Arbaaz had shared a morphed photo of Modi on his Instagram account, leading to a case being registered against him on Monday. According to the complaint, Arbaaz had edited Modi's photo and depicted him wearing Muslim attire. Police believe that the purpose of posting such a photo was to spread enmity, hatred, and animosity between different communities and castes. An investigation into the matter is underway.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sub-Inspector Gyan Chand
- Arbaaz
- Vishen
- Jehanabad
- Muslim
- Narendra Modi
- Vishnoi
- Modi
ALSO READ
NSUI protests closure of place where Muslims offered namaz in Lucknow University
UPDATE 1-Meta users survey found 19% of young teens on Instagram report seeing unwanted nude images
Meta survey found 19% of young teen Instagram users saw unwanted nude or sexual images, filing shows
Supreme Court Evaluates OBC Quota for Pasmanda Muslims
IUML Demands Enhanced Representation for Muslims in Upcoming Polls