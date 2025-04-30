Left Menu

Glimpse of Glamour: High-Profile Attendees at Madhya Pradesh Assembly Speaker's Son's Wedding

The wedding of Madhya Pradesh Assembly Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar's son, Prabal Pratap Singh, to Arundhati Singh Rajawat was attended by several distinguished guests, including BJP leaders, governors, and ministers, at Jaipur's Jai Mahal Palace Hotel. The event saw a significant gathering of political figures and celebrities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 30-04-2025 00:19 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 00:19 IST
Glimpse of Glamour: High-Profile Attendees at Madhya Pradesh Assembly Speaker's Son's Wedding
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The wedding of Prabal Pratap Singh, son of Madhya Pradesh Assembly Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar, to Arundhati Singh Rajawat, took place at the historic Jai Mahal Palace Hotel in Jaipur.

The event was graced by eminent personalities and political leaders from various states. Notable attendees included Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagade, Sikkim Governor Om Mathur, and Rajasthan Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani.

Among the political elite in attendance were Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari, Union Ministers Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, as well as BJP Vice President Vasundhara Raje. The wedding was marked by a confluence of political power and cultural grandeur.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

 United States
2
Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

 South Korea
3
Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

 Global
4
Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers' AI literacy found crucial in enhancing student creativity

Explainable AI breakthrough enhances traffic accident severity predictions

AI revolutionizes 2D mammography, achieves superior accuracy and screening efficiency

Clinicians and patients endorse wearable tech for real-world rehab progress tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025