Glimpse of Glamour: High-Profile Attendees at Madhya Pradesh Assembly Speaker's Son's Wedding
The wedding of Madhya Pradesh Assembly Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar's son, Prabal Pratap Singh, to Arundhati Singh Rajawat was attended by several distinguished guests, including BJP leaders, governors, and ministers, at Jaipur's Jai Mahal Palace Hotel. The event saw a significant gathering of political figures and celebrities.
The wedding of Prabal Pratap Singh, son of Madhya Pradesh Assembly Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar, to Arundhati Singh Rajawat, took place at the historic Jai Mahal Palace Hotel in Jaipur.
The event was graced by eminent personalities and political leaders from various states. Notable attendees included Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagade, Sikkim Governor Om Mathur, and Rajasthan Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani.
Among the political elite in attendance were Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari, Union Ministers Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, as well as BJP Vice President Vasundhara Raje. The wedding was marked by a confluence of political power and cultural grandeur.
