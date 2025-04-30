Temple Tragedy: Wall Collapse Claims Seven Lives at Simhachalam

In a tragic incident at the Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple in Simhachalam, a wall collapse during early morning hours on Wednesday claimed seven lives and injured several others. Authorities assert heavy rains and soil loosening as the primary cause.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressed his condolences and confirmed that the injured are receiving appropriate medical attention. Minister Anitha reported that the wall's fall, affecting a queue line, was likely due to rain-soaked soil.

Emergency teams, including NDRF, are actively involved in rescue efforts as a detailed investigation into the incident proceeds. Officials reiterated their commitment to enhancing safety protocols to prevent future mishaps at temple premises.

