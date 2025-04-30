Tragic Wall Collapse at Simhachalam Temple

President Droupadi Murmu has expressed her heartfelt condolences following a devastating incident at the Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple in Simhachalam, Visakhapatnam. On Wednesday, a rain-soaked wall collapsed, resulting in the tragic loss of seven lives, including women.

In a statement posted on X, President Murmu conveyed her sorrow and extended her prayers to the grieving families. She acknowledged the impact of the tragedy and emphasized the importance of support for those affected.

The collapse, which occurred in the early hours of Wednesday, has also left several individuals injured. President Murmu expressed her hope for their swift and full recovery, highlighting the need for community solidarity in the face of such calamities.

(With inputs from agencies.)