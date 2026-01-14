Boosting Healthcare: Andhra Pradesh's PPP Push

The Centre has called upon the Andhra Pradesh government to embrace a public-private partnership (PPP) model as a strategy to overhaul and modernize its healthcare system.

In a communication addressed to State Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav, the Ministry of Health underscored the need for collaboration with the private sector to swiftly bridge existing medical demand gaps and enhance service delivery throughout the state.

The Ministry delineated a well-coordinated plan, promoting PPP adoption in rural and semi-urban locales, with a particular focus on nuclear medicine, mobile health units, dental clinics, radiology services, and cancer care facilities. The Centre emphasized the creation of nuclear medicine infrastructure for cancer and neurological care in smaller towns while urging improvements in primary dental services at community health centers statewide.

