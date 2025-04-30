Countdown: A Race Against Time Premieres on Prime Video

'Countdown,' starring 'Supernatural' actor Jensen Ackles, is set to premiere on Prime Video on June 25, unveiling an action-packed storyline.

Created and helmed by Derek Haas, the series features a three-episode initial release, with weekly episodes leading up to the finale on September 3.

The plot centers around LAPD detective Mark Meachum, portrayed by Ackles, who joins a secret task force to investigate a federal officer's murder, only to discover a larger, imminent threat to the city.

(With inputs from agencies.)