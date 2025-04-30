Countdown: A Race Against Time Premieres on Prime Video
Countdown, an action series starring Jensen Ackles, premieres on Prime Video June 25. Created by Derek Haas, the show features a three-episode launch. It follows LAPD detective Mark Meachum, recruited to a special task force to investigate a complex plot threatening millions in the city.
Updated: 30-04-2025 11:24 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 11:24 IST
'Countdown,' starring 'Supernatural' actor Jensen Ackles, is set to premiere on Prime Video on June 25, unveiling an action-packed storyline.
Created and helmed by Derek Haas, the series features a three-episode initial release, with weekly episodes leading up to the finale on September 3.
The plot centers around LAPD detective Mark Meachum, portrayed by Ackles, who joins a secret task force to investigate a federal officer's murder, only to discover a larger, imminent threat to the city.
