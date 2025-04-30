A New Spiritual Era: The Anointment of the 71st Shankaracharya

In a grand spiritual ceremony, Sri Satya Chandrashekarendra Saraswathi Shankaracharya took the position as the 71st Shankaracharya of the Kanchi Kamakoti Peetam. Held on the auspicious Akshya Thritiya, the event saw participation from seers nationwide.

The ascension of the 25-year-old, formerly known as Ganesha Sharma Dravid, was marked by numerous sacred rituals at the Sri Kanchi Kamakshi Ambal Devasthanam. It concluded with blessings from the senior pontiff, Sri Vijayendra Saraswathi Shankaracharya.

The ceremony, coinciding with the 2534th Jayanti Mahotsavam of Jagadguru Adi Shankaracharya, featured prasadams from temples across several states, reinforcing the historic and spiritual significance of the event.

(With inputs from agencies.)