Russian state television will air a new documentary, 'Russia. The Kremlin. Putin. 25 Years,' highlighting President Vladimir Putin's extensive leadership spanning a quarter-century since the dissolution of the Soviet Union.

The film traces Putin's journey from his initial election in March 2000 to his inauguration on May 7 of that year, following Boris Yeltsin's resignation on December 31, 1999. Except for a brief period as prime minister from 2008 to 2012 due to constitutional limits, Putin has maintained a firm hold on the nation's top political role.

The documentary is scheduled to premiere on Rossiya-1 channel on Sunday, May 4. According to recent findings by VTsIOM, Putin continues to enjoy a high approval rating of 80%, even surpassing the levels seen at the onset of the Ukraine crisis three years ago.

(With inputs from agencies.)