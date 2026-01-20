Left Menu

Macron's Text to Trump: A Diplomatic Exchange Unveiled

A text message from French President Emmanuel Macron to U.S. President Donald Trump has been confirmed as genuine. It shows Macron's consistent public and private stances. The message suggests a potential meeting in Paris after Davos. Trump's response was not included in the shared screenshot.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 20-01-2026 12:27 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 12:27 IST
Emmanuel Macron
  • Country:
  • France

A recently shared text message screenshot from U.S. President Donald Trump's Truth Social account, originating from French President Emmanuel Macron, has been confirmed as authentic. This was revealed by a source close to Macron on Tuesday morning.

The same source highlighted that the text underscores Macron's consistency in both public and private diplomacy efforts.

According to the message, Macron suggested arranging a meeting with Trump in Paris after the Davos summit on Thursday afternoon. The screenshot did not include any response from Trump.

(With inputs from agencies.)

