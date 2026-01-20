Left Menu

Polish Airports Resume Operations After Military Drills

Rzeszow and Lublin airports in eastern Poland have reopened after being closed temporarily for military plane operations. The Polish Air Navigation Services Agency ensured there was no threat to Polish airspace during the routine military exercises. Details on the aircraft used were not disclosed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-01-2026 12:29 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 12:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Rzeszow and Lublin airports in eastern Poland resumed their operations on Tuesday morning, following a temporary suspension. This measure was taken to accommodate military plane maneuvers as reported by the Polish Air Navigation Services Agency (PANSA).

According to Ewa Zlotnicka, spokesperson for the Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces, the military aircraft were part of routine operations. She assured there was no threat to Polish airspace.

Zlotnicka refrained from providing specifics concerning the types of aircraft involved, which were not disclosed to the public.

(With inputs from agencies.)

