Polish Airports Resume Operations After Military Drills

Rzeszow and Lublin airports in eastern Poland resumed their operations on Tuesday morning, following a temporary suspension. This measure was taken to accommodate military plane maneuvers as reported by the Polish Air Navigation Services Agency (PANSA).

According to Ewa Zlotnicka, spokesperson for the Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces, the military aircraft were part of routine operations. She assured there was no threat to Polish airspace.

Zlotnicka refrained from providing specifics concerning the types of aircraft involved, which were not disclosed to the public.

