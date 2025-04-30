Buddha's Sacred Relics Embark on a Cultural Journey

The revered relics of Lord Buddha made a notable appearance at the National Museum in New Delhi, drawing devout followers and diplomatic observers alike.

These artifacts from Uttar Pradesh's Sarnath will soon journey to Vietnam, gracing Ho Chi Minh City as part of the United Nations Day of Vesak celebrations in May.

Originally unearthed in Nagarjuna Konda, Andhra Pradesh, the relics will take on a ceremonial role at several key sites across Vietnam, continuing to inspire and draw reverence from Buddhists worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)