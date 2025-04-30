Buddha's Sacred Relics Embark on a Cultural Journey
The sacred relics of Lord Buddha from Uttar Pradesh's Sarnath are displayed at the National Museum before their reverent transport to Ho Chi Minh City for the United Nations Day of Vesak. These relics, excavated in Nagarjuna Konda, will be ceremoniously enshrined in Vietnam.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-04-2025 22:28 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 22:28 IST
- Country:
- India
The revered relics of Lord Buddha made a notable appearance at the National Museum in New Delhi, drawing devout followers and diplomatic observers alike.
These artifacts from Uttar Pradesh's Sarnath will soon journey to Vietnam, gracing Ho Chi Minh City as part of the United Nations Day of Vesak celebrations in May.
Originally unearthed in Nagarjuna Konda, Andhra Pradesh, the relics will take on a ceremonial role at several key sites across Vietnam, continuing to inspire and draw reverence from Buddhists worldwide.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement