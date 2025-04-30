Stage Collapse Shakes Birthday Event of MP Minister

In a surprising turn of events, a portion of the stage collapsed during a birthday programme organized for Madhya Pradesh cabinet minister Kailash Vijayvargiya in Indore on Wednesday, causing a stir among attendees.

Fortunately, the incident did not result in any injuries. Local BJP leader Chintu Verma, who was near Vijayvargiya at the time, attributed the collapse to overcrowding, which he believes strained the structure beyond its capacity.

The event, arranged by Vijayvargiya's supporters, took place in a cowshed in the Rau area. Despite the frightening occurrence, the minister was on a different section of the stage and continued to address the gathering, ensuring a safe conclusion to the program.

