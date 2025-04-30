Left Menu

Stage Collapse Shakes Birthday Event of MP Minister

A stage collapsed during a birthday event for MP cabinet minister Kailash Vijayvargiya in Indore, but no injuries were reported. Local BJP leader Chintu Verma noted that overcrowding was likely the cause. Vijayvargiya was on a safer side of the stage when the incident occurred.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 30-04-2025 23:03 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 23:03 IST
In a surprising turn of events, a portion of the stage collapsed during a birthday programme organized for Madhya Pradesh cabinet minister Kailash Vijayvargiya in Indore on Wednesday, causing a stir among attendees.

Fortunately, the incident did not result in any injuries. Local BJP leader Chintu Verma, who was near Vijayvargiya at the time, attributed the collapse to overcrowding, which he believes strained the structure beyond its capacity.

The event, arranged by Vijayvargiya's supporters, took place in a cowshed in the Rau area. Despite the frightening occurrence, the minister was on a different section of the stage and continued to address the gathering, ensuring a safe conclusion to the program.

(With inputs from agencies.)

