Doctors Forum Condemns Terror Attack, Offers Aid in Wake of Tragedy

The Padma Awardees Doctors Forum, a collective of India's leading medical minds, has officially denounced the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, which resulted in the tragic loss of 26 lives. The forum expressed its collective anguish over the incident.

In a letter addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, 82 signatories from the forum vehemently condemned the attack, describing it as a national tragedy and moral outrage. They highlighted the loss of innocent lives as a severe affront to societal values.

Apart from condemnation, the forum extended a helping hand to victims, offering free medical consultancy and rehabilitation support. This initiative aims to support those injured and grieving families through medical guidance and counselling.

(With inputs from agencies.)