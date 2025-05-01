Left Menu

Doctors Forum Condemns Terror Attack, Offers Aid in Wake of Tragedy

The Padma Awardees Doctors Forum, representing top Indian medical professionals, condemned the terror attack in Pahalgam and pledged medical support for victims and families. In a letter to PM Modi, they described the attack as a national tragedy and a moral affront, emphasizing peace and humanity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-05-2025 00:47 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 00:47 IST
Doctors Forum Condemns Terror Attack, Offers Aid in Wake of Tragedy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Padma Awardees Doctors Forum, a collective of India's leading medical minds, has officially denounced the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, which resulted in the tragic loss of 26 lives. The forum expressed its collective anguish over the incident.

In a letter addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, 82 signatories from the forum vehemently condemned the attack, describing it as a national tragedy and moral outrage. They highlighted the loss of innocent lives as a severe affront to societal values.

Apart from condemnation, the forum extended a helping hand to victims, offering free medical consultancy and rehabilitation support. This initiative aims to support those injured and grieving families through medical guidance and counselling.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

 Global
2
Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

 United States
4
Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Decentralized AI could be key to safeguarding autonomy

AI tool accurately flags high-risk diabetic patients for neuropathy screening

Deep learning model enhances Alzheimer’s screening amid aging crisis

Multimodal biometrics revolutionize cryptographic key generation with deep neural networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025