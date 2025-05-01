Left Menu

Tragic Birthday Celebration Turns Fatal in Nagpur

A 22-year-old man, Pranjal Nitin Rawle, drowned in a swimming pool during a birthday party at a farmhouse in Nagpur's Wathoda area. Unable to swim, Pranjal struggled in the deep water. His friends, initially thinking he was joking, later pulled him out unconscious. He was declared dead at the hospital.

A tragic incident shook the Wathoda area of Nagpur when a young man drowned during a birthday celebration. The victim, identified as 22-year-old Pranjal Nitin Rawle, lost his life in a swimming pool accident at a farmhouse in Pandhurna village.

The incident unfolded at around 2 am on Wednesday. Pranjal had jumped into the pool despite not knowing how to swim and soon found himself in distress in the deep water. Witnesses initially mistook his struggle for a prank but later realized the seriousness and pulled him out, only to find he was unconscious.

Efforts to revive Pranjal failed, and he was declared dead upon arrival at the hospital. Wathoda police have registered a case of accidental death and are conducting further investigations. The community mourns the loss of a young life on what was supposed to be a joyous occasion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

