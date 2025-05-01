Left Menu

Memorial Tribute: Honoring Dombivli Heroes

Local BJP MLA Ravindra Chavan has called for a memorial to honor three Dombivli residents killed in a recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam. The memorial, to be located at Bhagshala ground, serves as a tribute to the victims Atul Mone, Sanjay Lele, and Hemant Joshi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 01-05-2025 10:30 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 10:30 IST
Memorial Tribute: Honoring Dombivli Heroes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The local BJP MLA, Ravindra Chavan, has urged the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) to establish a memorial in honor of three residents who fell victim to a terrorist attack in Pahalgam last week. This memorial is proposed to be constructed at the Bhagshala ground, the site of the victims' last rites.

At a press conference on Wednesday, Chavan highlighted the significance of memorializing Atul Mone, Sanjay Lele, and Hemant Joshi, who were among the 26 individuals killed during the tragic event in south Kashmir on April 22. Most of the victims were tourists, adding a severe blow to the attack's impact.

Emphasizing the innocent nature of the victims, Chavan remarked that their memories should resonate with Dombivli residents. The proposed memorial at Bhagshala Maidan is intended as a fitting tribute to their lives. Chavan has urged KDMC commissioner Abhinav Goyal to take necessary steps to bring this memorial project to fruition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

 Global
2
Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

 United States
4
Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Bank Accounts: Ethiopia’s Push for Inclusive and Deep Financial Engagement

Grain Reserves Reimagined: A Blueprint for Tackling Global Hunger and Supply Shocks

Short-Term Tariffs, Long-Term Pain: How Trade Shocks Hurt the Economy Quickly

Patient Safety First: Saudi Arabia’s Journey to Cut Low-Value Healthcare Practices

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025