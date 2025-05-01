Memorial Tribute: Honoring Dombivli Heroes

The local BJP MLA, Ravindra Chavan, has urged the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) to establish a memorial in honor of three residents who fell victim to a terrorist attack in Pahalgam last week. This memorial is proposed to be constructed at the Bhagshala ground, the site of the victims' last rites.

At a press conference on Wednesday, Chavan highlighted the significance of memorializing Atul Mone, Sanjay Lele, and Hemant Joshi, who were among the 26 individuals killed during the tragic event in south Kashmir on April 22. Most of the victims were tourists, adding a severe blow to the attack's impact.

Emphasizing the innocent nature of the victims, Chavan remarked that their memories should resonate with Dombivli residents. The proposed memorial at Bhagshala Maidan is intended as a fitting tribute to their lives. Chavan has urged KDMC commissioner Abhinav Goyal to take necessary steps to bring this memorial project to fruition.

(With inputs from agencies.)