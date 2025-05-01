Bollywood's Best Light Up WAVES 2025: A Global Entertainment Extravaganza

The glittering galaxy of Bollywood stars, including the legendary Shah Rukh Khan, gathered at Mumbai's Jio World Convention Centre to grace the inaugural World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES) 2025. The four-day event, hailed as a pioneering platform for creative collaboration, commenced under the auspices of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Social media was abuzz with visuals of Shah Rukh Khan as he engaged with organizers upon his arrival at the venue. He was joined by industry stalwarts including Chiranjeevi, Aamir Khan, and the star couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. The presence of superstar Rajinikanth and a host of other Bollywood luminaries like Akshay Kumar, Anil Kapoor, Hema Malini, and Deepika Padukone added to the event's luster.

Organized by India's Union Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, WAVES 2025 stands as a testament to India's rich cultural heritage and its forward-looking vision. With the participation of over 90 countries, the summit seeks to harness the creative economy's potential while fostering global harmony. Highlights include 42 plenary sessions, booths for over 6,100 buyers and 5,200 sellers, and India's first Global Media Dialogue (GMD) with ministerial representation from 25 nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)