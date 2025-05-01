Regulating Khandsari: A Fair Play for Cane Farmers

The government has taken a significant step by bringing khandsari sugar manufacturers under the ambit of the Sugar Control Order to promote transparency and fair pricing for cane farmers.

The amended regulation, affecting units with a capacity of over 500 tonnes crush per day, will help provide accurate estimates of sugar production, crucial for domestic stability amid increasing production rates in the khandsari industry.

The reform will also incorporate various by-products like molasses and ensure a streamlined regulatory framework, positioning the Indian sugar sector for global competitiveness.

(With inputs from agencies.)