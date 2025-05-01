A Jovial Book Launch: Humor and Challenges Marry at Uttar Pradesh Event

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar brought humor to the unveiling of a biography on Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, titled 'Chunautiyan Mujhe Pasand Hain' (I Like Challenges), on Thursday.

In a light-hearted address, Dhankhar referenced the book's title, humorously likening his marriage to a challenge, which drew laughter from attendees, including Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Governor Patel, during her speech, noted that the book is priced at Rs 500 with proceeds supporting education for underprivileged children.

(With inputs from agencies.)