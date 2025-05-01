Honoring a Hero: Community Unites for Lt. Vinay Narwal's Legacy

Karnal, a small town, witnessed an emotional gathering to honor the memory of Lt. Vinay Narwal, a naval officer who tragically lost his life in a terror attack at Pahalgam. Just ten days before his 27th birthday, Narwal's legacy was celebrated by hundreds who participated in a blood donation camp.

His widow, Himanshi Narwal, stood resolute, advocating for peace and justice as she paid homage to her husband. "We want peace and justice. People who have done wrong with him should be punished," she asserted. Married just a week before the attack, Himanshi paid floral tributes to her late husband, supported by the community's overwhelming love and solidarity.

The National Integrated Forum of Artists and Activists (NIFAA) organized the event, with Chairperson Pritpal Singh Pannu acknowledging the officer's dedication. Narwal's family, community members, and officials, including BJP MLA Jagmohan Anand, emphasized the lasting impact of Narwal's sacrifice in one of Kashmir's deadliest attacks in recent years.

(With inputs from agencies.)