Buddha's Sacred Relics Travel to Vietnam for Vesak Celebrations

The holy relics of Lord Buddha, enshrined in India, are set to be transported to Vietnam by a special Indian Air Force aircraft for the United Nations Day of Vesak celebrations. The relics will be ceremonially displayed and venerated at various significant sites in Vietnam.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-05-2025 20:35 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 20:35 IST
The sacred relics of Lord Buddha, cherished and enshrined at a vihara in Sarnath, Uttar Pradesh, are making their way to Vietnam aboard a special Indian Air Force aircraft from Ghaziabad's Hindan Air Base. This culturally significant event will take place on Thursday night, setting the stage for a grand exposition in May.

The holy relics' exposition is part of the gala celebrations for the United Nations Day of Vesak, scheduled from May 2 to 21 in Vietnam. Transported with reverence, the relics will reach Ho Chi Minh City, treated as state guests with a special Air Force guard of honor planned for the airport send-off.

Earlier this week, the relics arrived in Delhi, where they were placed in a protected enclosure at the National Museum for ceremonial prayers. From here, they were carried to the Hindan Air Base under full state honors to continue their journey. Vietnamese monks and nuns joined in the rituals, reflecting the cultural and religious significance of this momentous occasion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

