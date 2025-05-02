Trump's Executive Order Targets Public Broadcasting Funding
President Trump signed an executive order to cut public subsidies to PBS and NPR, citing bias. The order calls for ceasing federal funding and eliminating indirect public financing. This move is part of a broader effort to control institutions conflicting with Trump's views, affecting various public sectors.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 02-05-2025 09:39 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 09:39 IST
- Country:
- United States
In a significant policy shift, President Donald Trump has signed an executive order to cut federal funding to public broadcasters PBS and NPR, citing alleged bias in their reporting.
The order directs federal agencies to cease funding and seeks to eliminate indirect public financial support for these organizations. President Trump accused them of spreading "radical, woke propaganda" using taxpayer money.
This action is the latest in a series of maneuvers by the Trump administration to exert control over institutions with viewpoints they oppose, including defunding artists, libraries, and other cultural sectors.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Harvard Under Fire: Federal Funding Freeze Amid Education Policy Clash
TMC Criticizes NCW's Role in West Bengal: Allegations of Bias and Misconduct
Harvard Battles Federal Funding Freeze Over Ideological Demands
Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze
Legal Battle Over Harvard's Federal Funding