Trump's Executive Order Targets Public Broadcasting Funding

President Trump signed an executive order to cut public subsidies to PBS and NPR, citing bias. The order calls for ceasing federal funding and eliminating indirect public financing. This move is part of a broader effort to control institutions conflicting with Trump's views, affecting various public sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 02-05-2025 09:39 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 09:39 IST
President Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

In a significant policy shift, President Donald Trump has signed an executive order to cut federal funding to public broadcasters PBS and NPR, citing alleged bias in their reporting.

The order directs federal agencies to cease funding and seeks to eliminate indirect public financial support for these organizations. President Trump accused them of spreading "radical, woke propaganda" using taxpayer money.

This action is the latest in a series of maneuvers by the Trump administration to exert control over institutions with viewpoints they oppose, including defunding artists, libraries, and other cultural sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

