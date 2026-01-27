New UGC Regulations Stir Campus Protests Over Caste Bias Concerns
The new UGC regulations aiming to curb caste bias in higher education have sparked protests, claiming the rules could cause campus unrest. The government assures no misuse, yet concerns persist, as did the resignation protest by Bareilly's suspended magistrate. These regulations, replacing the 2012 advisory, mandate equity committees to address discrimination.
- Country:
- India
Amidst rising campus protests, the government has defended its new UGC regulations designed to combat caste discrimination in higher education, assuring that these rules will not be misused. Students, however, express concerns that the regulations could lead to chaos, requiring government interventions to maintain harmony.
Bareilly City Magistrate Alankar Agnihotri's suspension, following his resignation over the policies, has further highlighted the contentious nature of these regulations. He argues the rules may incite caste-based discord, prompting him to stage a dharna citing potential harm to the academic climate.
The UGC's newly formulated equity committees are tasked with handling discrimination complaints. Despite receiving support for these reforms, doubts about their implementation persist, prompting calls for a reevaluation to ensure constitutionality and inclusiveness.