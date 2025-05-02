A.R. Rahman's 'Wonderment Tour' Set to Dazzle Mumbai Spectators

A.R. Rahman is set to enchant Mumbai with his 'Wonderment Tour', a groundbreaking live music spectacle debuting at D.Y. Patil Stadium. The event promises a genre-defying experience with dynamic visuals and an awe-inspiring narrative.

Radico Khaitan, an iconic name in India's liquor industry, partners with Rahman for this grand musical event, aligning seamlessly with their ethos of celebrating creativity and legacy. The tour offers breathtaking choreography by Shiamak Davar, enhancing its revolutionary nature.

This tour stands as more than just a concert; it's a celebration of imagination and artistic excellence, showcasing music's unifying potential worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)