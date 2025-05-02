Left Menu

A.R. Rahman's 'Wonderment Tour' Set to Dazzle Mumbai Spectators

A.R. Rahman's 'Wonderment Tour' is launching at D.Y. Patil Stadium in Mumbai, showcasing an unprecedented live music experience. Partnered with Radico Khaitan, the event features breathtaking visuals, immersive storytelling, and choreography by Shiamak Davar. The tour represents a creative cultural celebration, uniting people worldwide through the power of music.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-05-2025 10:48 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 10:48 IST
A.R. Rahman's 'Wonderment Tour' Set to Dazzle Mumbai Spectators
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A.R. Rahman is set to enchant Mumbai with his 'Wonderment Tour', a groundbreaking live music spectacle debuting at D.Y. Patil Stadium. The event promises a genre-defying experience with dynamic visuals and an awe-inspiring narrative.

Radico Khaitan, an iconic name in India's liquor industry, partners with Rahman for this grand musical event, aligning seamlessly with their ethos of celebrating creativity and legacy. The tour offers breathtaking choreography by Shiamak Davar, enhancing its revolutionary nature.

This tour stands as more than just a concert; it's a celebration of imagination and artistic excellence, showcasing music's unifying potential worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

 Global
2
Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

 United States
3
Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tensions

Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tens...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyberbullying victims up to four times more likely to struggle academically

Faculty crackdown on AI misuse sparks trust gap in classrooms

Mapping the past: How digital elevation models revive lost heritage

LLMs vulnerable to deep-level jailbreaks via XAI fingerprinting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025